Kelowna News

Kelowna crime story of the year: The killing of Bailey McCourt

Bailey's killing shocks city

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for our crime story of the year, we look at the killing of Bailey McCourt.

Bailey McCourt was killed in a Kelowna parking lot on the afternoon of July 4. Her estranged husband was arrested a short time later and is now charged with fatally attacking McCourt with a hammer, just hours after he was convicted on separate domestic violence charges.

This is Kelowna's crime story of 2025.

The warm summer's day in Kelowna was shattered just before 1 p.m., when the shocking violence occurred in the parking lot near the corner of Spall Road and Enterprise Way. McCourt was returning to her work after spending lunch with friend Carrie Wiebe when they were allegedly attacked by a man wielding a hammer.

Police quickly flooded the area and a short time later, police found and arrested McCourt's estranged husband James Plover outside a home on Glenmore Road in Lake Country.

McCourt later died in hospital from the injuries inflicted, while Wiebe remained in hospital for several days recovering from her injuries.

While Plover was initially charged with second-degree murder, the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder in November.

Prior charges

A year prior to McCourt's killing, Plover had been charged in a domestic assault that had occurred in June 2024. The identity of the victim in that case is protected under a publication ban.

Following a trial, Plover was convicted of assault and uttering threats on the morning of July 4, 2025.

Plover had been out of custody on bail on that case and remained that way following his conviction. He's accused of killing McCourt just hours after leaving the Kelowna courthouse.

He was sentenced in November to a year of jail for the 2024 assault, but the sentence has little impact on Plover, as he remains incarcerated on the murder charge.

No dates have been scheduled yet for a possible trial, and he's scheduled to next appear in Kelowna court in January.

Community outrage

The killing of McCourt has sparked widespread outrage in the community and beyond. McCourt's family, friends and other supporters have appeared at Plover's few court dates so far, demanding justice and protesting the release of accused domestic abusers on bail.

In October, Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola Conservative MP Frank Caputo introduced Bill-C225, known as Bailey’s Law, which would introduce a distinct offence for assaults or harassment of an intimate parter, prohibit the release of an accused domestic abuser if they've been convicted of a similar offence in the past five years and automatically classify the murder of an intimate partner as first degree.

The bill passed second reading in the House of Commons in December, with unanimous support from every MP.

McCourt's dad, stepmom and aunt attended the House of Commons and received a standing ovation, something Okanagan Lake West–South Kelowna MP Dan Albas described as “the most heartwarming thing” he’s ever seen in the Chamber.

McCourt's aunt Debbie Henderson told Castanet she was “blown away” by the reception they received.