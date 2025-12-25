Kelowna News

Environment Canada weighs in on whether we will have a white Christmas

Photo: Kari Benum Environment Canada says whether or not you have snow on the ground depends on where you live.

With Christmas right around the corner, Environment Canada says whether or not you have snow on the ground depends on where you live.

Meteorologist Ken Dosanj says, "snow levels are pretty high at this moment, so today looks pretty wet."

There is moisture in the forecast for the Thompson-Okanagan, but it depends on your elevation as to whether it falls as rain or snow.

"As we look into tonight, those periods of rain, that's going to end sometime this evening, and then we're going to start to see a clearing trend.

"But as we look into Christmas Day, specifically, we are anticipating a chance for periods of snow or rain, more in the afternoon period," Dosanj says.

Snow is expected to start falling around 4 p.m. Christmas Day, but depending on what your elevation is like it will either fall as wet rain or snow.

"Christmas morning, when you wake up, there's really no signs of precipitation expected. But then again, at 4 p.m. onwards, you can expect snow or rain."

Dosanj says Kamloops is likely to get snow, while in Kelowna the precipitation will probably fall as rain.

"For areas south like Penticton, it's probably going to fall as rain. But then as you move further up north into like Enderby, Salmon Arm, as well as Kamloops, those areas are expected to see snowfall around late afternoon into early evening," says Dosanj.



The Interior has been experiencing some persistent, active weather for most of December, but that is expected to change as we get closer to the weekend.

"We're not seeing too many active weather or systems roll through, really until the 27th through the end of the year. So there's not a whole lot of active weather expected," Dosanj says.