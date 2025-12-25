Kelowna's Flex Academy wants to add multi-purpose structure to Rutland property
School looks to add building
A private Christian school in Kelowna is looking to build an addition to its Rutland location.
Flex Academy, which is a kindergarten to Grade 12 institution, has applied to the City of Kelowna for a development permit to build a two-storey building on its property. The structure, which would produce 43,550 square feet of space, would feature classrooms, village square, learning commons, cafeteria and supporting administrative and operational spaces.
The new structure, if approved, would be located on the part of the property where portables currently sit. It would be just west of the school’s current building.
“This building will both facilitate that for the students attending daily but also serve as an incubator for educational change across B.C., Canada and beyond,” architect Suman Chakraborty wrote in the application. “The intent of this facility is to create a flagship model of hybrid learning that serves as a hub for schools all over to come observe and learn from, paired with continuing consultation from our school leadership to support the implementation of the aspects of the model that these schools want to see in their own communities.”
Flex Academy is located on Badke Road, which is essentially a cul-de-sac off Franklyn Road from the east. Houghton Road is on the north side of the Flex Academy property, and Bryden Road is to the west.
