City of Kelowna gets two new electric Zambonis for Prospera Place

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is going electric.

Prospera Place is getting not one, but two new electric Zambonis. These top of the line machines were built by Kendrick and cost around $480,000, minus a $100,000 grant that the City of Kelowna hopes to get by going green.



Johannes Saufferer, with the city's real estate department, says the new machines are just in time for the Memorial Cup and should make the indoor experience and air quality better.

"They are pretty cool, actually. As you can imagine, in an enclosed space, going away from the previous propane-powered ones, there's going to be a significant improvement in the air quality and the general safety for the facility," Saufferer said.

Saufferer believes the Zambonis will be money well spent.

"In many ways, you get what you pay for. And that's accurate, I think, with these Zambonis," Saufferer said.

The City of Kelowna plans to spend $5.1 million upgrading the arena. It has already added a new score clock.

Saufferer said these Zambonis feature Fast-Ice technology, which allows them to deliver smoother ice and faster play.

"Even better," he said, "they help us meet our climate action goals by cutting emissions and improving indoor air quality."