Kelowna News

Downtown business owner on her last nerve after fire sparks outside hair salon

Business owner feels alone

Photo: Rob Gibson Fire residue outside of Burke Hair Lounge on Lawrence Ave.

Another downtown Kelowna business owner is speaking out about some of the ongoing issues they have been battling.

Lisa Burke, who owns Burke Hair Lounge on Lawrence Avenue, says a tense situation in front of her store Tuesday morning turned into a fire drill, literally.

Burke says she feels left on her own by the City of Kelowna and bylaw services after she was sent a video of a fire outside of her business at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The video showed bylaw services checking on a homeless person sleeping by her business at 5 a.m.

Burke says the video shows the bylaw worker leaving the person on their own. Instead of packing up their belongings, they set them on fire and walked away.

"If it wasn't for my neighbour calling the police at 5:30, I fear this fire would have gotten out of control," Burke said.

"Ten years with my small business, and I've experienced more fires than I can count, it is so unsettling."

She said she spent $18,000 on a fence beside her building to protect the area in an effort to prevent homeless people from sleeping outside her business.

"It's obvious to me now, I have to continue to set alarms on my phone throughout the night and morning to make sure my business is safe. I don't feel the city of Kelowna has my back at all," Burke said.

Just last week, Kim Williams the owner of Wild Kingdom, also on Lawrence Avenue, told Castanet she is considering moving her business because of the street issues.

“The frustration is real, just yesterday I burst into tears,” Williams said. “It's so, so frustrating. When is something going to get done?”

Burke said she has hours of footage of fires through the years, and the one from Tuesday morning really set her off.

"I currently have four broken windows. I can't afford to fix it yet because the fence took priority, and with everyday business costs rising, I am barely staying afloat," Burke said.

The business owner said she is losing confidence the situation will ever improve.

"I wish I felt confident with the City of Kelowna supporting me, but truthfully, I don't," she said.