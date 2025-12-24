RCMP encourage citizens to be on the lookout for fun thieves
Don't let Grinch steal fun
As we close in on Christmas Day, the Kelowna RCMP is warning the public to be on the lookout for individuals looking to put a damper on the holidays.
Some people may be posing as Santa Claus this holiday season, while others may choose to impersonate a less giving individual.
RCMP warn the suspect, who has a very green and hairy complexion, was recently captured on video surveillance exiting the mountains where his hideout is believed to be located.
"Sources close to police have revealed this individual is known to travel the area in a replica Santa sleigh pulled by his accomplice known as Max," says the RCMP warning.
The suspect is described as a mean one:
- Male
- Green hair
- 6’2”
- 198 lbs.
- Foul smell
- Last seen wearing a red Santa Claus hat and red sweater
If you locate this individual or his partner, who is described as an adorable dog with a reindeer antler on his head, you are advised not to approach.
"Please contact police immediately and help us save Christmas," says the post from the RCMP.
The City of Kelowna also reminds residents to watch out for theft and other safety risks at this time of the year.
“This time of year can bring increased risk of theft from vehicles, porch piracy, fraud, and fire hazards at home,” said Kevin Duggan, community safety services manager. “We encourage residents to take precautions that keep celebrations focused on what matters most.”
Duggan reminds people to protect their homes, belongings, and peace of mind throughout the holidays.
Safeguard your valuables:
- Lock doors, roll up windows, park in well-lit, well-traveled areas, keep driveway lights on overnight and never leave spare keys in your vehicle.
- Don’t leave or store anything valuable in your car or truck, if you must, hide valuables when shopping.
- Watch out for deals that seem too good to be true because they probably are.
- Shop at trusted retailers, stick to reputable websites and stores, look for secure payment options and avoid deals that seem ‘too good to be true’
- Regularly check and monitor your bank and credit card accounts and statements for unauthorized transactions, report them immediately if there are discrepancies
Avoid house fires:
- In the kitchen, never leave cooking unattended and keep flammable items away from heat sources. Simple steps like supervising the oven, using timers, and switching to LED candles can prevent tragedy.
- Ensure trees are at least three feet away from any heat source, including fireplaces, vents or lights and do not block exits.
- Always unplug tree lights before leaving the house or sleeping
