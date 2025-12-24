Kelowna News

Local skiing icon appointed to Big White ambassador program

As Big White Ski Resort prepares for the Christmas rush, it is honouring a longtime friend and passholder.

Local icon and public relations aficionado, Gavin Crawford, has been appointed to the Big White ambassador program.

"I have known Gavin for 40 years. I met him on my first day at Mt. Hotham. He was at the pub and he taught me all about the Australian tradition, 'it's your shout,' (which means its your turn to buy a round)," said senior vice president Michael Ballingall.

Crawford, originally from Melbourne, Australia, quickly became a feature at Big White after becoming friends with the ski hill's founder, Desmond Schumann.

Over the years, Crawford has run a photography business at Big White, amongst other business ventures, but he is perhaps best known for posting shots of himself shovelling his driveway, showing off how much snow fell overnight on the mountain.

"He's one of the first on the chairlift every morning. On social media, everyone looks for Gavin plowing his driveway, like shovelling his driveway, and that's the true indicator of how much snow is falling on the mountain," Ballingall said.

The honour recognizes Crawford's dedication to the mountain where he lives and how well respected he has become.

"He posts up on our feed. And so we decided, let's make him an ambassador, so it's a little bit more official, and he can get a sponsor. He's already gotten a sponsor from Arc'teryx, and he's a bit of a celebrity now," Ballingall said.

Crawford arrived at Big White back in 1986 after working at Australia's Mt. Hotham for the Schumann family for many years.

"You never know where you are going to end up and who will be part of the journey. I lucked out, surfing and skiing have been my life and Big White and the Plimmer/Schumann family represent the best of that life," Crawford said.

"I am excited to join the team of ambassadors as we strive to promote what makes our resort such a special place."

Ballingall says despite the lack of snow that has fallen in the area, Big White has a 118-cm base and 91 runs open, and they are ready for the Christmas season.

"The skating rink and the tubing and the restaurants are all full, and people are having a great time," he said.

"We have to keep remembering, other than the locals, people that are coming here from somewhere else, this is great snow for them. They're happy because they don't know any better, whereas the locals ask, 'Where's my 20 centimetres every night? I want ankle deep powder snow.'"

While Ballingall admits the conditions aren't the best he's seen, they're also not the worst.

"What I am seeing is people are happy. I say to our team, we don't celebrate the holidays, we give the holidays. And we've got a lot of team members up there giving great wishes and gifts and Christmas and just celebrating time with family and friends. And it's a wonderful atmosphere," he said.