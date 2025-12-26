Kelowna News

New York New Year's Eve return to downtown Kelowna

Countdown to New Year

Photo: Festivals Kelowna Valley First New York New Year's takes place in Stuart Park from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025.

The 12th annual, 2025 “Valley First New York New Years” will once again provide Kelowna with the opportunity to ring in an early New Year in downtown Kelowna.

The all-ages friendly celebration takes place at Stuart Park on Dec. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

"Once again, we are delighted to welcome our community and their holiday guests to join us in Stuart Park for a high-energy New Years Eve”, explains Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna.

“As ever, with rising costs and holiday expenses putting pressure on people’s budgets, thanks to our incredibly generous sponsors and partners, this free celebration filled with incredible entertainment and activities will give our community an affordable way to gather and welcome a new year full of opportunity.”

The festival will feature live music from Kelowna Rockers The Rusty Crows at 6 p.m., followed by Bluegrass quartet Down Yonder at 7 p.m., and spirited RnB/Funk band Funkin Donuts at 8:00 p.m.

The evening offers a variety of events, including skating on the outdoor ice rink, drop-in games and activities in the 'Kiwanis Snow Zone', there will be thousands of free glow sticks, and other goodies given out by multiple event sponsors.

The Kelowna Yacht Club will be providing free hot chocolate and cookies, alongside the City of Kelowna’s Park n Play, yard games and Just Dance station, and a photo booth brought to you by Valley First, and games by Kumon Math and English Centres, FortisBC, Chances Casino, and the DKA.

There will be three food trucks onsite from 4 to 9 p.m., and the evening wraps up with the always popular fireworks at 9 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here.