Kelowna News

Hope Bible Church holiday hayride at Ben Lee Park 'a fantastic event'

Family hayride a hit

Photo: Pastor Meldon Lutzer Hundreds enjoyed hayrides, campfires, hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows at Ben Lee Park.

Organizers of the Christmas hayride around Ben Lee Park in Rutland say the event was a success.

For the second year in a row, families gathered for a Christmas hayride around Ben Lee Park in Rutland on Sunday, between 2 and 4 p.m.

The event was organized by Hope Bible Church.

"It was a fantastic event! The weather was wonderful and the spirits of the people were so joyful," says pastor Meldon Lutzer.

Hundreds enjoyed hayrides, campfires, hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows.

"Bylaw officers came out and were so glad to see such a great event happen in Ben Lee Park, to see a church giving back to the community," says Lutzer.



The church sponsored the event in part to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and they are inviting anyone interested to their Christmas Eve services on Dec. 23 and 24.

The first service runs tonight from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by two services on Christmas Eve. The first runs from 1 to 2 p.m. and the second goes from 3 to 4 p.m. at Hope Bible Church at 380 Leathead Rd.