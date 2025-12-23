Premier Jewellery and Loans annual diamond fundraiser raises funds for Kelowna Women's Shelter
Diamond auction a hit
Premier Jewellery and Loans' 10th annual Diamond Earring Fundraiser was another success this season.
Castanet partnered with Premier Jewellery and Loans to help raise funds for the Kelowna Women's Shelter. They raised $4,250 this year, bringing the total amount to more than $60,000 over the years.
Premier Jewellery and Loans owner Martin Strasser said hitting the decade mark shows how strongly the community has rallied behind the cause.
"That’s something we can all be incredibly proud of," Strasser says.
This year’s fundraiser featured a pair of 1.30-carat total-weight diamond earrings set in a white gold halo design.
The earrings were appraised at $7,800, and bidding started at $500.
The fundraiser closed at noon, Monday, Dec. 22, and the winning bidder will be contacted in time for holiday gifting.
