Kelowna News

100 Women Who Care Kelowna raise almost $36,000 for local charities

Photo: Contributed 100 Women Who Care Kelowna surpasses $36,000 in community giving, awards $4,000 to Meals on Wheels.

A group of Kelowna women are celebrating a year of giving.

100 Women Who Care Kelowna is celebrating an outstanding year of community impact, having raised and distributed $36,395 to charitable organizations throughout the Okanagan.

Over the course of the past year, the group's membership numbers grew, and so did donor participation.

“We are incredibly grateful to our members for their generosity, engagement, and commitment to giving back,” said the organizing committee. “Together, we are making a tangible difference for organizations that support our neighbours.”

Through thoughtful, intentional donations, members have supported a wide range of local causes and helped create meaningful, lasting change.

To close out this year, members voted to award an additional $4,000 to Meals on Wheels, a community service that supports seniors and individuals with mobility challenges by delivering nutritious meals directly to their homes.

The contribution will help Meals on Wheels continue providing reliable, affordable meals while ensuring recipients remain connected, supported, and able to live safely in their own homes.

100 Women Who Care Kelowna is a local chapter of a global grassroots movement that brings women together to support charities making a difference in their communities. Members meet several times a year to learn about local organizations and collectively donate to causes that matter most.

If you're interested in learning more or volunteering, click here.