Group of volunteer Christmas carollers spread cheer at Capri Mall

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna woman doing some Christmas shopping at the Capri Mall on Monday wanted to give a shout-out to a group of carollers busy spreading some Christmas cheer to shoppers.

Marie Kalt tells Castanet she was doing some shopping at Capri Mall when she came across a group of volunteer carollers entertaining kids of all ages.

"There were little children there, a baby and maybe a four-year-old enjoying it. They were singing Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer for them and interacting. There were seniors enjoying it," says Kalt.

The carollers were set up in front of Peter's Independent Grocer near the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle donation station.

Kalt says the carollers brought smiles to everyone's faces, "It was wonderful."