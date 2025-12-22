Kelowna News

Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club gets enough snow to open some trails

Cross country trails open

Photo: Rob Gibson Kelowna Nordic now open with early season conditions.

After being forced to postpone its opening day and Winterfest activities on the weekend, the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club now says it has enough trails groomed to open for the season.

"Kelowna Nordic XC & snowshoe trails are open with early-season conditions. We were able to groom about 15 km of XC trails," says a social media post by the club.

Groomers and volunteers have managed to groom trails around the Lower Cabin, Lower Meadow, and along Thunder Mountain, and they are now good to go.

The conditions are still considered early season, and anyone using the trails is advised to use caution and watch for hazards on the trails.

"Snowshoe trails starting from the main cabin are in okay shape. The usual early conditions exist, including a creek crossing, exposed roots, rocks, etc. Snowshoe trails from Summit are not recommended," says the club.

Rob Gibson