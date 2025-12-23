Kelowna News

Kelowna mom, injured in Mexico City, has surgery now waiting to return home

Photo: Susan Chara Susan Chara laid up in a Mexican hospital following a paragliding accident.

A Kelowna woman injured in a paragliding incident in Mexico City is now on the mend after finally getting the surgery she was waiting for.

Susan Chara was injured while paragliding on her Mexican vacation on Dec. 13.

She wound up with multiple serious injuries, including a broken pelvis, and she was waiting to hear from her insurance company, BCAA, as to whether or not she should get the surgery in Mexico City or be flown home to B.C.

"I'm really grateful insurance came through and paid about $80,000 of my medical fees, it's just getting me home that could be an issue," Chara says.

After we last spoke with Chara, BCAA and the Mexican hospital agreed the surgery should go ahead, and she is now recovering.

"So there's a lot of follow-up medical care, I've got 34 staples in my hip," says Chara.

She says communication with BCAA and the hospital has now improved, and she is trying to sort out how soon she will be able to fly back to Kelowna, possibly as long as three weeks.

"It's very important that I stay (in Mexico), just so I can get the medical care, because I can't just pop back in and get readmitted," says Chara.

The road to recovery is going to be a long one, and she will not be home for Christmas this year, "I cannot walk for at least two months, if not three, and it's about a year-long healing journey," says Chara.

She is very grateful for the money raised through a GoFundMe started in her name, and she will have to use that money to retrofit her home.

"Yeah, it's been absolutely amazing. I think I'll be able to get my house set up so I can actually be home with my kids,"

Chara says she will need to make her home wheelchair accessible and add a wheelchair lift. She will also be off work for the foreseeable future.

"Yesterday was really tough on me. I'm feeling a little better today. I can wiggle my legs a bit, so I'm happy."

Chara says she will spend Christmas in a Mexican hospital bed, but her oldest son is there to keep her company, and she's hopeful she'll be back home early in the New Year.