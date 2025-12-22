Kelowna News

Search for missing Yorkie comes to tragic end

Photo: Facebook Missing dog found dead just before Christmas.

The search for Justice, a one-year-old Yorkie who went missing in early November, has come to an end.

A Facebook post indicates that the dog was found washed up on Mushroom Beach in Kelowna last Thursday.

"With deep sadness, I report that Justice has been found deceased December 18th. He was found washed up and buried in the sand on Mushroom Beach. With the level of decomposition, we can only be 80 per cent sure it’s him," says Ally Gill, who shared the news on social media.

Gill says in the post that they believe the dog fell in Mill Creek early after going missing.



"Of course, this isn’t the outcome the family had hoped for, but we really appreciate everyone’s efforts to help search for Justice. I don’t think there could have been anything else done to find him sooner," says Gill.

The dog went missing after an incident involving a naked man near Water Street and Lake Avenue in Kelowna back on Nov. 6.

At the time, Justice was being walked by a caretaker and began barking at a naked man, who took exception to the dog and began strangling it.

During the ensuing tussle, the dog managed to escape and run away. It was not seen again.