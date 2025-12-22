Search for missing Yorkie comes to tragic end
Missing dog found dead
The search for Justice, a one-year-old Yorkie who went missing in early November, has come to an end.
A Facebook post indicates that the dog was found washed up on Mushroom Beach in Kelowna last Thursday.
"With deep sadness, I report that Justice has been found deceased December 18th. He was found washed up and buried in the sand on Mushroom Beach. With the level of decomposition, we can only be 80 per cent sure it’s him," says Ally Gill, who shared the news on social media.
Gill says in the post that they believe the dog fell in Mill Creek early after going missing.
"Of course, this isn’t the outcome the family had hoped for, but we really appreciate everyone’s efforts to help search for Justice. I don’t think there could have been anything else done to find him sooner," says Gill.
The dog went missing after an incident involving a naked man near Water Street and Lake Avenue in Kelowna back on Nov. 6.
At the time, Justice was being walked by a caretaker and began barking at a naked man, who took exception to the dog and began strangling it.
During the ensuing tussle, the dog managed to escape and run away. It was not seen again.
More Kelowna News
- Canada-wide warrant issuedToronto - 12:06 pm
- Singer passes at ChristmasEntertainment - 12:04 pm
- Singer has lung cancerEntertainment - 12:01 pm
- Ferry sailings cancelledVancouver Island - 12:00 pm
- Trump sued by trans workerWashington - 12:00 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bedhead Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library