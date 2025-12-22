Christmas lotto win as Kelowna resident, Ingo Abresch, wins $31-million Lotto Max jackpot
Life changing lotto win
The holiday season will be a little more joyous for one Okanagan family.
Kelowna’s Ingo Abresch is having a very merry holiday after winning the $31-million jackpot from the Lotto Max draw on Sept. 23, 2025, that he bought on BCLC’s PlayNow.com.
Abresch, who has a PlayNow lotto subscription, was at work when he found out he won.
“I looked at my account and saw a big number in the right corner. I clicked on the ticket, and the song rang,” explained Abresch. “I was dumbfounded, there were lots of zeros!”
Abresch was dumbfounded by the win and so was his partner when he first called with the news.
“[She] was hugely skeptical about it,” says Abresch. “Even when I phoned her, she had to ask who was calling – she thought it was a scam.”
Abresch says he will use the $31 million to make retirement easier, but he doesn’t plan on changing his lifestyle, adding he will do “a few more trips” and “not worry when dining out."
So far in 2025, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $243 million in winnings playing Lotto Max.
