'Every day matters:' Kelowna toddler battles advanced brain cancer

Photo: Tracey Ryan (GoFundMe) Audra Boudreau Infanti and Eliana in hospital.

Family and friends of a Kelowna toddler suddenly diagnosed with advanced brain cancer say every day matters as they battle what doctors have reportedly called a "unicorn" case.

"Last week, Eliana woke up with stroke-like symptoms. Within hours, an MRI revealed a very large and aggressive brain tumour causing dangerous pressure on her brain, optic nerves, and brain stem," reads a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Tracey Ryan Dec. 16.

"That night, Eliana and her mom were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital."

According to the Ryan, the 19-month-old had surgery when doctors found two aggressive tumours.

"While doctors are still awaiting definitive answers, Eliana’s condition is very serious and her time is uncertain. What is known is that every day matters," Ryan added.

In an email, Eliana's teenage sister Talia said the tumours have moved to the child's brain stem and cerebellum, affecting everything from movement to breathing. She said doctors have called it a "unicorn" case due to how rare it is.

"The length of her life is unknown at this point, but the chances are that it isn’t long," Talia said.

On Friday, Eliana made it home, but her family calls her condition "fragile" and painful.

Talia said her mom has taken leave from work to care for the toddler during her final stages of life. The situation has been financially taxing, she said.

"Along with that, our international students — which are like family to us — are getting taken out of our home because of this situation, making it even more stressful and heartbreaking," the teen said.

So far, the family said they won't likely know more until January, when further results come back.

Mom Audra Boudreau Infanti said the future remains uncertain.

"I am trying to not get lost in that devastation, and instead make her days as normal and as happy as possible," Audra wrote on the GoFundMe Friday.

Family and friends added that despite all she's been through, Eliana is still her spunky self.

"Full of light and personality," Ryan said.

To view Eliana's GoFundMe fundraiser, click here.