Kelowna News

Environment Canada says snow will fall in time for Christmas in Kelowna

Snow expected to fall

Photo: Castanet Webcam Environment Canada is calling for snow to fall just in time for Christmas in Kelowna.

Snow is forecast to fall just in time to make for a white Christmas in Kelowna this year.

According to Environment Canada, a 60 per cent chance of wet flurries is expected Monday evening but will clear overnight.

Tuesday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud, and periods of snow are expected in the evening. A daytime high of 4 C and an overnight low of -2 C is predicted.

Meteorologist Nan Lu said a weather system pushing up from the south is expected to bring periods of snow on Christmas Eve. A high of -2 and a low of -5 C are in the forecast.

“In terms of accumulation, I see anywhere from trace amounts to up to five centimeters,” Lu said.

Christmas Day is predicted to see cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries, with a daytime high of -2 C and an overnight low of -4 C. Lu said very little accumulation of snow is expected.

She said a gradual warming trend is predicted to begin on Boxing Day, as temperatures reach a high of 0 C and a low of -3 C.

Cloudy skies and chances of flurries will continue Friday night and into the weekend.