'Equipment failure' the cause of overnight power outage in downtown Kelowna

Electrical equipment failed

Photo: FortisBC Saturday night's power outage in downtown Kelowna.

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

The cause of the widespread outage in downtown Kelowna overnight was “equipment failure,” according to FortisBC.

In a statement, Fortis spokesperson Gary Toft said a component in the system wasn't working as it should and needed to be replaced.

“Customers may hear a loud sound associated with equipment failure, and that is the sound that is made when high voltage electricity is abruptly interrupted,” Toft said.

He did not elaborate on the type of equipment that failed.

Toft said the power was restored to the 1,343 customers by midnight.

ORIGINAL: 12:20 p.m.

More than 1,300 homes were without power in Kelowna's downtown core Saturday night, but it's still not clear why.

The outage occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night and impacted 1,343 homes downtown, north of Bernard Ave. and west of St Paul St.

Some Castanet readers reported seeing a bright flash just before the outage and the lights flickered at some homes near downtown that weren't ultimately hit by the outage.

As a result, the lights were out across much of the downtown core for several hours.

Castanet has reached out to FortisBC for information about the outage, but the utility has yet to respond to the inquiry. Castanet had also reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department to see if crews responded to any event that may have caused the outage, but no one has responded there either.

While FortisBC initially estimated the outage would last until 3:30 a.m., some residents reported the lights turned back on just after midnight.