Cause of overnight power outage in downtown Kelowna not clear
Cause of outage still unclear
More than 1,300 homes were without power in Kelowna's downtown core Saturday night, but it's still not clear why.
The outage occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night and impacted 1,343 homes downtown, north of Bernard Ave. and west of St Paul St.
Some Castanet readers reported seeing a bright flash just before the outage and the lights flickered at some homes near downtown that weren't ultimately hit by the outage.
As a result, the lights were out across much of the downtown core for several hours.
Castanet has reached out to FortisBC for information about the outage, but the utility has yet to respond to the inquiry. Castanet had also reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department to see if crews responded to any event that may have caused the outage, but no one has responded there either.
While FortisBC initially estimated the outage would last until 3:30 a.m., some residents reported the lights turned back on just after midnight.
More Kelowna News
- Cause of outage still unclearKelowna - 12:20 pm
- Salvation Army nears goalKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Heartfelt tributes at light upPenticton - 12:00 pm
- Man dies after police TaserPrince Rupert - 11:30 am
- Violence increasing on dutyCanada - 11:05 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$840,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Shaggy Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library