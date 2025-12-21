Kelowna News

Cause of overnight power outage in downtown Kelowna not clear

Photo: FortisBC Saturday night's power outage in downtown Kelowna.

More than 1,300 homes were without power in Kelowna's downtown core Saturday night, but it's still not clear why.

The outage occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night and impacted 1,343 homes downtown, north of Bernard Ave. and west of St Paul St.

Some Castanet readers reported seeing a bright flash just before the outage and the lights flickered at some homes near downtown that weren't ultimately hit by the outage.

As a result, the lights were out across much of the downtown core for several hours.

Castanet has reached out to FortisBC for information about the outage, but the utility has yet to respond to the inquiry. Castanet had also reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department to see if crews responded to any event that may have caused the outage, but no one has responded there either.

While FortisBC initially estimated the outage would last until 3:30 a.m., some residents reported the lights turned back on just after midnight.