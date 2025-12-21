Kelowna house fire causes major damage on Orchard Drive, no injuries reported
Large fire displaces residents
UPDATE 7 p.m.
A house fire on Orchard Drive near downtown Kelowna caused significant damage Saturday evening, forcing occupants from the home but resulting in no injuries.
Kelowna Fire Department crews were called to the 1300 block of Orchard Drive at approximately 5:20 p.m. after reports of a structure fire.
“First arriving, we saw significant flames and smoke coming from all aspects of the building. We were able to knock the fire down, but not before significant damage occurred to the building,'' said Jason Bedell, assistant fire chief – communications.
The blaze was contained to the single residence, though some nearby impacts were reported.
“The fire was contained to the one property, with some minor exposure damage to a neighbouring property and about four vehicles that were on the property,” Bedell said.
The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all residents escaped safely.
“Everyone’s been accounted for, there are no injuries, and a few members of the household will be looked after by the regional ESS (Emergency Support Services) team,” Bedell said.
As of now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“We’re still investigating. The cause is undetermined at this point,” Bedell said.
Kelowna RCMP also attended the scene.
ORIGINAL: 6:20 p.m.
A house on Orchard Drive near downtown Kelowna went up in flames Saturday evening, with a nearby resident reporting the fire started just after 5 p.m.
The large blaze appears to have been contained to a single home, though smoke damage to neighbouring houses is possible.
Two of the three vehicles in the driveway were also destroyed. The Kelowna Fire Department remains on the scene.
Residents say both the fire department and Kelowna RCMP responded quickly.
The home appears to be uninhabitable following the fire.
The cause of the blaze remains unknown, and it is unclear whether anyone was home at the time.
Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for comment.
