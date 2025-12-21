Kelowna News

Interior Health urges holiday drinkers to moderate alcohol use

IH: keep alcohol in check

Photo: Interior Health Non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits

As the holiday season brings gatherings with family and friends, Interior Health is reminding residents to be mindful of their alcohol use.

While wine, beer, and spirits are often part of celebrations, drinking too much can have short- and long-term health risks.

Interior Health says simple steps can help reduce harm, including limiting drinks to two per occasion, alternating alcohol with water or non-alcoholic beverages, and eating before and while drinking.

Experts note that drinking less is always better for health. Even small reductions can lead to benefits such as better sleep, more energy, improved concentration, and lower risks of heart disease, stroke, cancer, and liver disease.

For those interested in cutting back after the holidays, options include scheduling alcohol-free days, tracking intake, or choosing from the growing selection of non-alcoholic drinks.

Some people aim for a dry January, while others choose a “drier” or “damp” approach.

Interior Health also cautions that people who drink heavily should not stop suddenly without medical advice, as withdrawal can be dangerous.

Residents seeking support to reduce or stop drinking are encouraged to speak with a health-care provider or contact local mental health and substance use services for guidance and treatment options.