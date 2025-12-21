Kelowna News

Last chance to bid as diamond earring fundraiser nears close in support of Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Madison Reeve

Time is running out for shoppers and supporters hoping to score a sparkling gift while supporting a critical cause, as bidding winds down on the 10th annual Diamond Earring Fundraiser in support of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

The fundraiser, hosted by Castanet and Premier Jewellery and Loans, closes Monday, Dec. 22 at noon, marking the final chance to bid on a pair of diamond earrings while helping women and children fleeing domestic violence.

This year’s auction features a pair of 1.30-carat total-weight diamond earrings in a white gold halo setting, appraised at $7,800.

As of Saturday the leading bid was just over $4,000.

Kelowna Women’s Shelter partnership and communications manager Tayla Haswell says every bid helps make a difference. “Something as simple as showing up to Premier and bidding on this auction helps provide safety in our community,” she said.

Funds raised support essential services including meals, counselling and prevention programs for women and families.

The winning bidder will be contacted by Castanet in time for holiday gifting.

To bid, click here.