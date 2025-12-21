Kelowna News

Downtown Kelowna business owner frustrated after window smashed again

Window smashed yet again

A downtown Kelowna business owner is frustrated after he once again has to replace a broken window that was vandalized this weekend.

Arash Momtazian woke Saturday morning to find that someone smashed the front window of his clothing store Bia Boro Boutique just before 6 a.m.

Bia Boro is located on Bernard Ave. near Ellis Street, and Momtazian says they've been in business since 2013. But he's fed up with dealing with the regular thefts from the store and the many instances of vandalism.

Momtazian reached out to Castanet back in February 2024 after he dealt with multiple break-ins at the start of that year. He says the issues have continued.

“With theft, it's a daily thing. Just two days ago we had a guy come in and stole a bunch of stuff,” he said. “The police explained to me, it's not really their fault, because the judicial system doesn't do anything to the thieves. They don't go to jail, they don't get punished.

“Hopefully if enough of [these reports] come in maybe one day they can do something, make some changes.”

Momtazian said his security footage showed the vandal was hanging out around the front of his store for about 10 minutes before he smashed the window with some kind of object. He believes the person was looking to steal something, but opted not to reach through the sharp, shattered glass.

Momtazian estimates the damage could be about $2,000 and it's particularly frustrating given its a busy time for holiday shopping. He added that several of his neighbours have dealt with similar issues.

“I would like the city to hire security, overnight security on every block, driving up and down, not just one,” he said.

The vandalism at Bio Boro comes shortly after another downtown business owner told Castanet she's considering packing up and leaving after 30 years in Kelowna.