Kelowna News

Canadian Blood Services urges year-end donations as holidays approach

Holiday blood shortage

Photo: Contributed Canadian Blood Services is seeking donors.

Canadian Blood Services is urging blood and plasma donors across Kelowna and the Interior to book appointments in the final weeks of 2025, as donations typically decline during the busy holiday season.

The organization says recent severe weather in parts of Western Canada has also made it harder for some donors to keep scheduled appointments, putting added pressure on the blood supply at a time when demand from patients remains steady.

Officials are encouraging both new and returning donors to book and keep appointments when it is safe to travel. Canadian Blood Services notes that many people may not realize donation centres remain open even when other activities are paused for statutory holidays.

In Kelowna, the donor centre will be open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Canadian Blood Services is also encouraging people to consider donating with friends, family or colleagues, turning a holiday gathering into a meaningful act of community support. Each donation helps patients across Canada who rely on blood and plasma products for life-saving treatments.

Appointments can be booked by visiting blood.ca, downloading the GiveBlood app, or calling 1-888-236-6283.