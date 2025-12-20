Kelowna News

Okanagan female fund invests in business trying to reduce clothing return impact

Funds for female-led venture

Photo: Facebook Doubl founders Bryn Davis Williams, left, and Jessica Bosman

Female investors from the Okanagan have put their money into a business that is trying to reduce clothing returns.

OKGN WMAN Angel Funds recently announced an investment in Doubl, a Canadian clothing company that has created technology to help consumers order the correct sizes of apparel online. The goal is to reduce the $900 billion in return costs for clothing brands globally.

The investment amount from OKGN WMAN was not disclosed.

“Sizing differs across brands and returns are free, so consumers order multiple sizes and return those that don’t fit,” OKGN WMAN co-founder and general partner Camille Saltman said in a press release. “Doubl has developed a breakthrough smartphone body scanning technology that empowers consumers to order the right clothing size across many brands.

“Not only does this help retailers reduce lost revenue and environmental impacts from returns; it also helps apparel companies gauge what sizes to produce and in what quantity. It’s a perfect fit for our impact investment thesis.”

The National Retail Foundation said returned goods cost retailers an estimated $890 billion in 2024. Optoro, the largest returns management system for retailers, found the need to transport back, repackage, restock and resell products generated 24 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions and 209.5 billion pounds of returned goods ended up in landfills in the United States alone.

“Getting early backing locally, from a group of impressive women with such diverse experience and perspectives, feels incredibly special,” said Doubl co-founder and chief technology officer Jessica Bosman, who is based in the Okanagan. “This cheque is going to help unlock the rest of our round and bring us closer to achieving key milestones for global growth.

“It’s catalytic support at exactly the right moment, and we’re deeply grateful to have it behind us as we build what comes next.”