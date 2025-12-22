Kelowna News

Entrepreneur created business trying to find something useful for her son

Get moving at Action Grid

Photo: Action Grid People run, jump and react to dynamic light and motion challenges at Action Grid.

A mother’s love for her son has resulted in a new Kelowna business.

Action Grid is a new venture from entrepreneur Linda Galviz “where technology and movement collide.” The space, which is located at 13-2070 Harvey Ave., features intelligent, interactive workout areas where people run, jump and react to dynamic light and motion challenges that adapt to your pace.

It’s great for anyone seeking a good workout, and it is also perfect for those like Galviz’s four-year-old son, Omar, who has disabilities that affect his mobility, co-ordination and the way he processes his environment.

“His physical therapist suggested using LED light strips on the floor in a dark room to encourage him to look down as he moved, helping him build visual-motor awareness in a fun and motivating way,” Galviz said. “While researching that idea, I came across a light-up grid system that reacts to touch and movement. What began as something meant just for Omar quickly grew into a concept with much broader potential.”

She realized not only her son could benefit from the kind of technology she found. It could get everyone moving, and Action Grid was born.

The lights also allow those with limited vision to move with more confidence, and physiotherapists have been exploring ways to bring some of their patients to Action Grid outside of business hours for treatment. It’s a great spot for seniors or adult day program members who may benefit from gentle, guided physical activity, cognitive stimulation and engaging visual feedback.

It is also lots of fun for kids, teens, families, birthday parties, work groups and anyone looking for an alternative to traditional fitness.

More information about Action Grid can be found on its website here.