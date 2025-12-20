Kelowna News

Kelowna, WFN get $200K to track algae blooms

Funds to track algae blooms

Photo: Mel Farrell An algae bloom in Wood Lake in 2021.

The City of Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation are receiving $200,000 in federal funding to support monitoring of algae blooms in the area.

The funding is a part of $4.5 million distributed to 39 projects by the Canada Water Agency.

The Kelowna project will develop “an early-warning tool for cyanobacteria and harmful algae blooms and establish a monitoring and response network.”

“This will support climate resilience and strengthen Indigenous leadership in protecting water,” said a government news release.

Algae blooms are somewhat common in the B.C. Southern Interior during the spring and summer months.

According to Interior Health, algae are a natural part of the aquatic ecosystems of lakes and algae blooms can occur throughout the region. Blue-green algae or cyanobacteria can produce several types of toxins that can be poisonous to people, pets or livestock.