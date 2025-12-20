Kelowna, WFN get $200K to track algae blooms
Funds to track algae blooms
The City of Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation are receiving $200,000 in federal funding to support monitoring of algae blooms in the area.
The funding is a part of $4.5 million distributed to 39 projects by the Canada Water Agency.
The Kelowna project will develop “an early-warning tool for cyanobacteria and harmful algae blooms and establish a monitoring and response network.”
“This will support climate resilience and strengthen Indigenous leadership in protecting water,” said a government news release.
Algae blooms are somewhat common in the B.C. Southern Interior during the spring and summer months.
According to Interior Health, algae are a natural part of the aquatic ecosystems of lakes and algae blooms can occur throughout the region. Blue-green algae or cyanobacteria can produce several types of toxins that can be poisonous to people, pets or livestock.
More Kelowna News
- Water advisory liftedWest Kelowna - 6:01 pm
- Health workers ratify dealBC - 5:55 pm
- Dump the screens for XmasBusiness - 5:55 pm
- G7 presidency handed offCanada - 5:43 pm
- Who killed Jam Master Jay?Entertainment - 5:41 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$359,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bedhead Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library