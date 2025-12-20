Kelowna News

House arrest for 69-year-old Kelowna fentanyl trafficker

Drug dealer too frail for jail

Photo: File photo A 69-year-old man convicted of trafficking fentanyl was given a conditional sentence order Friday.

A Kelowna senior will serve six months of house arrest after police raided his home on two separate occasions and found a large quantity of drugs and weapons.

David Bailey, 69, was sentenced to a two-year conditional sentence order Friday morning following his guilty pleas earlier this year to two counts of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

The sentence was a joint submission agreed upon by both defence counsel Nelson Selamaj and Crown prosecutor Raman Kandola. Kandola said the lenient sentence was sought “in light of Mr. Bailey's old age and significant health problems,” and Justice Sandra Sukstorf went along with the proposed sentence.

The charges stem from two separate RCMP raids in Kelowna within a year's time.

Police first began surveilling a home at 1467 Gordon Drive in May 2020, where Bailey was living in a basement suite. Over several weeks, officers witnessed Bailey riding his bicycle from the home and making “hand-to-hand” transactions with a number of known drug users outside the nearby 7-Eleven and in the parking lot of the Nesters Market that used to be near Gordon Drive and Bernard Avenue.

On May 14, police saw Cory Patterson attend the home in a white Mercedes, who Kandola described as a “known drug trafficker” who had “ties to the Red Scorpion gang.”

A few months later, Patterson was shot and killed in Kelowna. While police raided a West Kelowna home a month later as part of the investigation into Patterson's killing, no charges have been laid at this time.

After surveilling Bailey for several weeks, police executed a search warrant at the Gordon Drive home on June 3 and found a wide variety of drugs in his room. In total, police seized 114.6 grams of fentanyl, 105.5 grams of methamphetamine, 58 grams of cocaine and 0.7 grams of heroin, along with $2,870 in cash, an airsoft gun and trafficking materials like scales, baggies and scoresheets.

The home has since been demolished to make way for for a 130-unit rental apartment that is currently under construction.

While Bailey was arrested at the scene, he was soon released without charges as the investigation progressed.

Surveilled again

But he was soon back on the RCMP's radar, when a person reported to police in January 2021 about “suspicious activity” ongoing at 1059 Clement Ave., where “street people” were regularly coming and going to the basement suite.

Again, officers surveilled the home for several days in April and May and found Bailey lived in the basement. The officers witnessed “known drug traffickers” and “known drug users” attending the home.

Police executed a search warrant on the morning of May 6, 2021 and found a woman using intravenous drugs in the kitchen. Bailey was also found in the suite along with another man. The woman and man told police they were both homeless and had come to the suite to use drugs.

The officers found a wide variety of drugs and weapons in the suite, including 49.3 grams of methamphetamine, 12.6 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and methamphetamine and 6.6 grams of a mix of cocaine, fentanyl, carfentanil and methamphetamine. Carfentanil is an opioid that's significantly more potent than fentanyl and is used in veterinary medicine for large animals.

In the suite, police also found a replica firearm, a metal throwing star, a leather whip, an “improvised Taser device” and a throwing axe, along with $2,365 in cash.

In a bag Bailey was carrying upon his arrest, officers also found another $1,960 in cash, along with 13.6 grams of cocaine and 27.5 grams of fentanyl.

Charges weren't laid against Bailey until 2022 and he's remained out of custody on bail.

No jail sought

Despite having drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking convictions in 2001, 2003, 2006 and 2011, the Crown did not seek a jail sentence for Bailey's latest convictions.

“Mr. Bailey's personal circumstances were also considered when coming to this joint submission,” Kandola said Friday. “Mr. Bailey suffers from serious health concerns.”

In October 2023, Bailey suffered an overdose and heart attack that left him with a brain injury. His defence counsel Selamaj said the injury has impacted Bailey's thought process and memory.

Since the overdose, Bailey has quit using illicit opioids and has been clean for more than two years. Selamaj said Bailey had been using opioids for more than 50 years, first starting heroin when he was 17 years old.

He has suffered from a musculoskeletal condition for most of his life, and has used opioids to deal with the pain. Selamaj said Bailey sold drugs to fund his addiction, and he's been homeless for a number of years. But he now resides in an apartment in Kelowna's Rutland area, where he'll serve out his conditional sentence.

Agreeing to the Crown and defence's joint submission, Justice Sukstorf sentenced Bailey to a two-year conditional sentence, which will start with six months of house arrest, followed by 12 months of a curfew. He'll be under no curfew conditions for the last six months of the sentence.