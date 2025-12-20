Kelowna News
Santa spotted mowing lawn in Kelowna instead of preparing sleigh for Christmas
Santa mows for Christmas
Photo: HeatherMcLaren
Santa George Mapson was spotted mowing his lawn on Abbott Street in Kelowna, enjoying sunny December weather instead of snow.
Santa was spotted swapping his sleigh for a lawn mower this week in Kelowna, taking advantage of unusually mild December weather in Kelowna.
George Mapson, dressed in shorts and a Santa hat, was seen tending to his lawn with temperatures hovering around 7 C.
With green grass under his feet instead of snow, Santa was happily keeping up with his yard work as Christmas approaches.
“I love it. It’s amazing out. I am trying to decide if I should go for a swim now,” Mapson said with a laugh.
Mapson says he maintains his lawn year-round, regardless of the season, but he’s still hoping for a more traditional holiday forecast.
“I’m hoping we get some snow for Christmas,” he said.
