Kelowna News

Santa spotted mowing lawn in Kelowna instead of preparing sleigh for Christmas

Santa mows for Christmas

Photo: HeatherMcLaren Santa George Mapson was spotted mowing his lawn on Abbott Street in Kelowna, enjoying sunny December weather instead of snow.

Santa was spotted swapping his sleigh for a lawn mower this week in Kelowna, taking advantage of unusually mild December weather in Kelowna.

George Mapson, dressed in shorts and a Santa hat, was seen tending to his lawn with temperatures hovering around 7 C.

With green grass under his feet instead of snow, Santa was happily keeping up with his yard work as Christmas approaches.

“I love it. It’s amazing out. I am trying to decide if I should go for a swim now,” Mapson said with a laugh.

Mapson says he maintains his lawn year-round, regardless of the season, but he’s still hoping for a more traditional holiday forecast.

“I’m hoping we get some snow for Christmas,” he said.