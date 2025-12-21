Kelowna News

Candy Cane Lane in Rutland generates significant donations for local families and charities

Lights display fuels giving

Madison Reeve

After nearly three weeks of lighting up Collison Road, Candy Cane Lane in Rutland is now drawing attention for more than just its festive glow.

The long-running neighbourhood display has already generated significant community support, with large amounts of donated goods collected for local families and organizations.

Organizer John Sharhon says the response from the community has been steady and overwhelming since the lights went up 20 days ago.

“It's been picking up day by day by day, and it's getting pretty hectic out here at night,” Sharhon said. “So when you do come respect the traffic out there. They're trying to be patient with everybody, but you get some pretty big crowds out here.”

The focus of the display is on non-monetary donations, aimed at helping groups that often see a drop in support later in the holiday season.

“We started out with the Spring Valley Elementary, and we filled 43 big hampers for them to help some of the needy families there right away,” he said. “And we've already loaded up a women's shelter.”

More pickups are scheduled in the coming days as donations continue to roll in. “At the beginning of the week, the Freedoms Door will be here for a big pickup, because we have a lot, and then after that, we get Salvation Army in to do cleanup for us,” Sharhon said.

Sharhon says the annual effort is about neighbours working together to support people who may otherwise be overlooked.

“It's for the whole block here. I mean, that's what this is all about,” he said. “It's for raising those donations for the people. The food bank gets so much of the attention, and we're just trying to fill that gap… sort of filling that gap.”

Non-monetary donations will continue to be accepted through the end of the month, with organizers aiming to wrap up collections around December 31st.