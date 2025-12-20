Kelowna News

Kelowna business owner says she's at her wit's end

At 'wit's end' in Kelowna

Photo: Al Waters FILE- A photo of a Lawrence Avenue business window smashed. Something that one business owner says is an increasingly common sight.

Kim Williams is at her wit’s end.

After 30 years in business, she’s considering packing up her Lawrence Avenue shop, Wild Kingdom, and moving on.

“The frustration is real—just yesterday I burst into tears,” she said. “It's so, so frustrating. When is something going to get done?”

The latest incident to wear her down happened Friday morning as she went to start her workday. When she arrived at the shop, she was met with a large encampment outside her door and had to get it cleared before the day could begin. It’s just the latest in a long list of issues in what has become an increasingly dangerous place to work.

“I’ve been through thick and thin,” she said. “I've been broken into so many times, I’ve lost count. I've been held up at gunpoint. I've had so much stuff stolen I could open another store, and it's not for lack of doing anything. I've got shutters, I've got 18 cameras in my store.”

It’s become so bad, she said, that her staff are only partly retail workers.

“They're security guards,” she said.

“We have to watch every single thing. We don't even let the homeless people in here, we don't let them in because we ask them for ID. None of them have ID, but now just regular everyday people are stealing from me.”

She said people are desperate and that, combined with what she described as minimal consequences, has created untenable conditions for area businesses.

“Every day we walk into the back of our store, set up and hope for a good day and it is so discouraging,” she said.

Williams said a Bible store owner down the street from her had a window broken, and one of the people who works there was assaulted.

Another business owner across the street from her was also attacked, and he’s packing up and leaving the city.

Even the case of a woman being stabbed in the Capri area of Kelowna contributes to her increasingly dim view of the city and the people tasked with keeping it orderly.

“It's just not the same Kelowna, and I'm disappointed with the city for not stepping up and doing something,” she said.

“They think that putting a fancy Christmas tree in Stuart Park is more important. They think that all of that is helping but people aren't bringing their families downtown—it’s too dangerous. It's ridiculous down here.”

Williams said she has compassion for those struggling financially or with mental health issues, but their challenges shouldn’t come at the expense of downtown businesses.

“It's been a horrible year for businesses downtown, not just me. I'm speaking for a lot of businesses, and the way a lot of business owners feel down here and, you know, we feel stuck between a rock and a hard place,” she said.

Williams said that she knows it's oftentimes the same people who are committing crimes up and down the street. Notably, a man who allegedly took an axe to the front of an area bookstore also stole from her.

That kind of repeat offender activity isn't new.

In September, city officials said that 15 people accounted for 1,335 police files in Kelowna in 2024, an average of 89 each and a negative contact with the RCMP every four days.

Similarly, reports of crime in Kelowna increased 5.5 per cent between 2014-24, but the local charge rate decreased by 48.5 per cent in that same timeframe.

That crime rate increase is consistent with the rest of Canada, but the drastic decrease in charge rate is four times higher than the national average.

There may be help coming, on Thursday the province announced that a violent offender program's success has now led to a similar pilot in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Nelson targeting property crimes and public disorder.

"This new program will help to stop chronic property crime offenders, which will save businesses the expense of the costs of crimes like shoplifting and vandalism," Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger said.

"By targeting, monitoring and addressing key repeat offenders of crimes and disorder, we're going to help make our streets safer for everyone in these cities."

Kelowna has identified five individuals "whose persistent disorder, theft and vandalism have affected public spaces and local businesses," said the government news release.

Those five individuals will receive enhanced monitoring and enforcement action.

Chris Goebel, superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP, said the violent offender program has "strengthened collaboration between police and corrections, ensuring high-risk individuals receive focused enforcement and support."

"Expanding this model through the [property crime offender] pilot will help address property crime and street disorder, creating safer communities and reducing repeat offending."