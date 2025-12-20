Kelowna News

Kelowna Gospel Mission to serve holiday meal to unhoused in Kelowna

Mission hosts holiday lunch

Madison Reeve

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is preparing to host a special Christmas lunch Saturday afternoon, bringing together sheltered and unsheltered community members for a warm meal and a sense of connection during the holiday season.

The lunch will be served at noon at both of the Mission’s shelters, with meals also delivered to people living outside through the Outreach Team.

With the help of volunteers, about 210 people are expected to be served a traditional Christmas feast, including roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted vegetables and dessert.

Much of the food has been donated by local farms, with turkeys generously provided by Gorman Bros Lumber.

The shelters will be decorated for the occasion, and placemats featuring handwritten notes of encouragement from donors will be placed at every seat.

Preparations are underway in the kitchen, led by food service manager Chef Jeremy Luypen and his team, along with many community volunteers.

“We got so many turkeys donated this year, so it'll be like a traditional turkey dinner with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, all the fixings like you would normally get,'' Luypen said.

For Luypen and the team, the meal is about more than food.

“It's always nice at this time of year that we can do something a little bit special for the people that aren't home with their families, aren't surrounded by the community,” he said. “It means a lot for us to be able to serve them some really good food.”

Volunteers from across the community are helping make the event possible. “We have tons of community volunteers,'' Luypen said.

“Valley First Credit Union is helping us chop and dice and get everything ready, and we've had a bunch of other community partners throughout the week. We really can't do what we do without volunteers and the community support.”

The Christmas lunch comes on the heels of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s successful Christmas Match Campaign, which surpassed its goal and raised $496,179.

The funds will support ongoing shelter operations, outreach and life-saving services throughout the winter months.