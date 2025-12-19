Kelowna News

More social workers may be pulled into lawsuit involving jailed MCFD employee

MCFD workers in civil suit

Photo: Wayne Moore Robert Riley Saunders

More social workers connected to notorious Ministry of Child and Family Development fraudster Robert Riley Saunders are being named in a civil suit.

Cheryl Beauchamp, Barry Fulton, Thelma MacBeth, Sherrie Poirier, Denelle Ward, Renye Lebel, and Julie McIntyre now are named alongside Saunders and the Ministry of Children and Family Development in a civil application filed Dec. 9, alleging harm to another youth who was under Saunders’ care.

The application seeks to add the MCFD employees to a civil claim first filed against the ministry and Saunders in 2020.

Lawyer Michael Patterson said in the Dec. 9 application that the social workers named had “a fiduciary duty to act loyally and put the youth’s interests first, rather than their own or those of colleagues.” He alleges they failed to do so, abusing the foster child’s trust.

“The social workers placed their own interests and the interests of their colleagues ahead of the plaintiff, despite knowing that the plaintiff’s rights, safety, and quality of care were at high risk,” said the court filing.

None of the people named are accused of committing crimes like Saunders, who was sentenced in 2022 to five years in prison for defrauding vulnerable, primarily Indigenous, teens in his care while fraudulently working as a social worker. They are being named for allegedly supporting, in varying ways, a system that allowed Saunders to thrive at the physical, financial and psychological expense of foster children.

“The social workers deliberately and continuously failed to uphold the best interests and rights of the plaintiff, report the plaintiff’s suicidal ideation in a timely manner, ensure the plaintiff received medical attention, and withheld the plaintiff’s rights to a timely and appropriate treatment,” reads the Dec. 9 application.

“The social workers continued to ignore the documented concerns of Saunders, showing a patterned behaviour to allow an unqualified person to work unlawfully with vulnerable children.”

Patterson said the young person suffered a “complete lack of support in all aspects of her rights by Saunders, which caused her delayed psychological developmental, difficulty forming relationships, depression, anxiety, inability to regulate emotions and inability to feel safe and cared for by others.”

In 2020, the courts approved a class action settlement for Saunders' at least 200 victims. Patterson's client was not included in that settlement and these latest allegations fall outside those previous decisions.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development and Patterson, on behalf of his client, have been trading court filings related to the original lawsuit since it was filed in 2020.

In the MCFD's original response to the 2020 claim, it alleged that Saunders was only involved in the plaintiffs case when providing "temporary coverage for other social workers due to illness or other similar brief absences."

The province did say, however, that Saunders dealt with the plaintiff when she was over the age of 19, but by that point the ministry said in a court filing that they had no legal duty of care for her.

The application to have the additional social workers added to the civil claim will be heard in a Vernon courtroom on Feb. 9.