Kelowna News

Kelowna Nordic Centre delays opening due to lack of snow

Not enough snow to open

Photo: Rob Gibson Kelowna Nordic postpones WinterFest and opening day celebrations due to weather conditions.

Despite snow in the forecast, recent warm weather and rain has forced the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club to postpone the official opening of its winter trails.

"We have made the difficult decision to postpone WinterFest and the official opening of its winter trails until weather conditions allow for safe and sustainable operations," said Marshall Moleschi, president of the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club.

Winterfest was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.



"While we are eager to welcome the community to our trails and celebrate the start of the season, this year’s early winter conditions have not been cooperating," says Moleschi.

A lack of consistent snow has made it impossible to properly groom the trail network, and recent rain events have created icy road conditions that raise safety concerns for members and guests.

"Safety is always our top priority. After careful consideration, we believe postponing our opening day and WinterFest celebrations is the most responsible decision, at this time," Moleschi says.

Once weather and snow conditions improve, the club will announce its new opening date.

"When winter truly arrives, we look forward to celebrating together — enjoying fresh trails, showcasing our new groomer, and recognizing the incredible volunteers, donors, and supporters who make Kelowna Nordic possible," says Moleschi.