Okanagan Spirits launches fundraiser for mother battling brain cancer

Rallying around Jenny

Photo: Okanagan Spirits

Friends, family and total strangers are rallying around a much-loved member of the Okanagan Spirits family as she battles brain cancer.

At the beginning of December, Jenny Newell was diagnosed with High-Grade Glioma, an aggressive and terminal brain cancer.

She underwent emergency surgery on Dec. 9. Without intervention, doctors estimated she would have just two to three months to live. With surgery followed by radiation and chemotherapy, she might have up to a year.

To help Newell and her family, Okanagan Spirits launched a GoFundMe.

“There are some people whose presence makes the world feel lighter, kinder, and more hopeful. Jenny is one of those rare souls. She lifts every room she walks into — supportive, loving, witty, thoughtful, and an unwavering ally to all. She is the friend who shows up first, the colleague who puts others before herself, and the human who inspires you to be a better version of yourself,” says a post on the fundraiser page.

Newell chose the medical intervention “not for herself, but for the chance to have more time with her family. Her doctors remain hopeful that she may have a year of meaningful time with her loved ones.”

Newell was the brand ambassador for the Vernon-based Okanagan Spirits that also has an operation in Kelowna.

“From the moment Jenny walked into Okanagan Spirits to interview for our Brand Ambassador position, we knew we had found someone special. Jenny didn’t just join our team — she became family,” the post said. “Her infectious laugh, sharp wit, boundless positivity, and genuine love for people became the heartbeat of our downtown Kelowna distillery. She became the distillery’s de facto leader not because she sought the role, but because her honesty (even if you didn't want to hear it), reliability, compassion, and warmth naturally drew people to her. Staff, customers, community partners — everyone felt it. Everyone still does.”

The diagnosis has turned the family’s world upside down. Newell is the primary income earner, and with her husband, Rainer, currently on medical disability, the financial strain is immense.

The coming months will involve rehabilitation, medical appointments, and increasing care needs, all while navigating the emotional weight of a terminal prognosis with far too little time remaining.

“This season, as we reflect on what truly matters, Jenny’s story reminds us all how precious and fleeting our time is. Let’s come together as a community to give this beautiful family the gift they need most: time with the person they love,” the post said.

To donate, click here.