Environment story of the year: 2025 harvest brings a welcome rebound for B.C. fruit growers

2025 was a bumper crop

Rob Gibson

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for our environment story of the year, we look at a bountiful harvest for B.C. fruit growers.

After years of weather-related setbacks and uncertainty, farmers across the Thompson-Okanagan experienced one of the best harvests in recent memory. From vineyards to orchards, the 2025 growing season delivered strong crops and a much-needed boost to the region’s agricultural sector.

Cherry growers reported exceptional results, saying this is one of the largest ever cherry crops recorded in British Columbia's history.

"Crops have been amazing. We've had the largest cherry crop in our province's history," says Adrian Arts, executive director with the BC Fruit Growers’ Association, and a Summerland cherry farmer.

The strong cherry harvest is seen as a turning point for tree fruit growers, many of whom struggled through multiple challenging years. Industry leaders say the volume and quality of the crop will help stabilize operations and rebuild confidence heading into future seasons.

Kelowna farmer Greet Gill echoed those sentiments.

"We ended up thinning off quite a bit, and we still had too much on the trees... We're not complaining, because you could always take cherries off, you can't put them back on," says Gill.

Bumper crop a stress response

Tree fruit farmers say this year's bumper crop is a stress response from the trees. Last year, they produced very little but this year was a very different story.

The grape harvest also exceeded expectations.

Vineyards rebounded significantly after a devastating 2024 winter that caused widespread vine damage.

“I always joke around (that) we were growing and farming leaves the last two years. This year, we actually have fruit and that’s what pays the bills,” said Bobby Gidda at Volcanic Hills Estate Winery on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

Over at Niche Wine Co. on Bartley Road, it’s been even longer since they’ve had a bountiful harvest. Last year’s cold snap followed the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023 and another cold-affected growing season in 2022.

“(It was) kind of like one hit after another, really, since 2020. So, to be back harvesting here and know that our winery is going to be full of juice from fruit from B.C., feels like we’ve really overcome something,” said Niche co-owner Joanna Schlosser.

Independent fruit farmers

Beyond orchards and vineyards, the abundance was also felt at local farmers’ markets, where vendors say shelves have been full well into the fall. Seasonal produce such as apples, squash, tomatoes and peppers have been plentiful, drawing strong community support and helping extend the local food season.

Jennay Oliver with Paynter's Fruit Market says from her perspective, things couldn't have been better.

"Things have been very good. Every tree that we have out here had a crop on it. All of our ground crops did really well," Paynter says.

Lake Country farmer Al Gatzke, owner of Gatzke's Farm Market, says everything came together at the right time.

"It's been a magical year. It's been decades since we've had a year like this," says Gatzke.

Jas Sanghera, who runs Kelowna's Don-O-Ray Farms on Benvoulin Road, says this has been one of the best growing seasons in recent memory.

"We were harvesting right into November," says Sanghera.

The only fly in the ointment was on the sales side.

BCFGA president Adrian Arts told Castanet despite one of the best growing seasons in recent memory, the U.S., China tariff war had an overall negative impact on Okanagan cherry exports.

"We just had a massive backup of premium Canadian fruit globally, our export markets were saturated with cheap U.S. fruit, obviously, we can't compete on price," Arts says.

While growers remain cautious about future weather patterns and ongoing market pressures, many agree that 2025 represents a year of recovery for the Thompson-Okanagan. After multiple seasons of uncertainty, the region’s agricultural community is entering winter with renewed momentum — and a harvest to be proud of.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, B.C. is in for a mild and wet winter.

So far that has been the case with unseasonably warm temperatures through November and December and severe rain events impacting highways and causing flooding across the province.