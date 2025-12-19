Kelowna News

Kelowna-born photographer shot controversial White House portraits

World's lens on local man

Photo: Christopher Anderson Instagram Christopher Anderson, the photographer behind Vanity Fair’s stark White House portraits, was born in Kelowna, though he was raised in the United States.

A photographer with Kelowna roots has found the world’s lens turned squarely on him.

Christopher Anderson, the photographer behind Vanity Fair’s striking new White House portraits, was born in Kelowna but grew up in the United States. Social media posts from this summer show he was back in his hometown just months before landing what may be one of the biggest assignments of his career: a series of unfiltered portraits of White House staff, shot Nov. 13 and published in the latest issue of Vanity Fair.

The subjects of the series include Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, the White House criticized the photographs, claiming Vanity Fair “intentionally photographed Karoline and the White House staff in bizarre ways, and deliberately edited the photos, to try to demean and embarrass them.”

Much of the public commentary has focused on the close-up portrait of Leavitt in the publication which refers to the 28-year-old as the White House "mouthpiece. In the image, injection marks are visible on her lips.

Anderson, whose portraits are renowned, has addressed the controversy caused in multiple publications as well as on his own social media accounts. He explained his approach to the assignment was from the lens of a journalist, not a celebrity photographer.

“My mission was to show up and photograph honestly and thoughtfully,” Anderson wrote.

He described the project as an “enormous challenge and opportunity,” as well as an “immense responsibility.”

“The internet seems shocked by the choice to not retouch blemishes or wrinkles,” he said. “It’s shocking to me that the world expects reality to be removed from a picture. My intention is not mockery or cheap shots. I’d like to think I’m a stone-faced but critical observer.”

He added that celebrity photography and political photography should not be treated the same.

“Let’s not mix things up,” he said.

Anderson was born in Kelowna in 1970 but raised in Texas. His work has appeared in Newsweek, National Geographic, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, among other major publications.