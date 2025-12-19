Police urge holiday partygoers to plan ahead, avoid drinking and driving

Madison Reeve

As the holiday season and party gatherings get underway, police are reminding the public to plan ahead before celebrating.

Cpl. Allison Konsmo says the message from police is simple and clear: make safe choices before drinking.

“Plan ahead, make sure that you get a designated driver. Don't drink and drive. Grab an Uber, grab a taxi, have somebody drive you home, or spend the night,” Konsmo said.

She cautioned against assuming that a small amount of alcohol is safe when getting behind the wheel.

“One drink can actually affect your reaction time and can actually make you impaired,” she said. “So the best bet is no drinks. Zero alcohol when you're driving is best practice. And if you are wondering if you are impaired, then it's best to just take a cab home or find a designated driver.''

Penalties for impaired operation of a motor vehicle range from 12-hour driving prohibitions to Criminal Code charges and vehicle impoundments.

Police will also be increasing enforcement throughout the holiday season.

“We already had the Light Up campaign on the December 6, and we will continuously be doing enforcement and road checks and sobriety checks and spot checks outside of places that have venues, bars and restaurants,” Konsmo said.

If you suspect someone may be driving impaired call 911.