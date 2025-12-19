B.C.'s best cherry crop ever 'has kind of flopped'

Photo: Facebook Free cherries on offer in Lake Country in the fall of 2025.

Despite one of the best growing seasons in recent memory, the president of the BC Fruit Growers Association says the U.S., China tariff war had an overall negative impact on Okanagan cherry exports.

"It was some of the best conditions, weather wise, probably the best conditions we've ever seen. And then, the U.S. and China got into a trade war," Adrian Arts said.

Arts says China's tariffs on U.S.-grown cherries, which reached a 54 per cent levy, limited American exports to their second-largest market. That in turn led to a significant portion of the U.S. crop, which normally would go to China, being diverted to the domestic U.S. market and also Canadian grocery shelves, which created an oversupply that suppressed prices for B.C. cherries.

"We just had a massive backup of premium Canadian fruit globally, our export markets were saturated with cheap U.S. fruit, obviously we can't compete on price," Arts says.

Arts says the average cherry producer is looking at production costs around $1.60 and returns below $0.80.

"You know what had the potential to truly be one of the best years we've had is kind of flopped. Which is not what we need. We need a good story," says Arts.

The lack of workers in the valley was also a serious obstacle.

"The complete lack of workers in the valley, domestic and international. Just getting the number of workers that everybody needed in time.

"What I've been hearing is that growers were leaving anywhere from 10 to 30 per cent of their crops on the trees because they couldn't get it picked," Arts says.

The BCFGA president is now advocating for faster worker licensing processing times and will be focusing on labour issues at their annual general meeting.

Arts says he would sum up the cherry season in one word, disappointing.

"It was almost a perfect storm of all the stuff that could go wrong, International trade issues that are out of our control, labour issues that were out of our control.

"Growers, the actual farmers, who are price takers, we're always the last ones to get paid. That's a huge issue when we're talking about food security," Arts says.

"Farmers always say there's always next year, but we've been saying that for 10 years, and it's getting to a point, is there going to be a next year?"

Arts says he is hearing from many of his members who are now considering getting out of the farming business.

"I think there's a lot of growers that are now to the point of, if the agricultural land reserve is here and farmers cannot afford $200,000 to $250,000 an acre to farm, there needs to be a conversation around if food security is important or not," says Arts.