Hope Bible Church spreads holiday cheer with hayrides around Ben Lee Park in Rutland

Photo: Pastor Meldon Lutzer Take a hayride around Ben Lee Park, Sunday Dec. 21 between 2 and 4 p.m.



For the second year in a row, families can gather for a Christmas hay ride around Ben Lee Park in Rutland.

Hope Bible Church is putting on the event, Sunday, Dec. 21, between 2 and 4 p.m.

People are invited to take a hay ride and enjoy a festive fire with hot chocolate and marshmallows, Christmas lights and music.

Pastor Meldon Lutzer says the church aims to give back to the community.

"We just want to let people know about God's love for them and just bringing good cheer to the community," says Lutzer.



The event is free and family-friendly, and will go ahead with or without snow.

"We just want to wish people a Merry Christmas and we'll invite them to our Christmas Eve services on the 23rd and 24th, no heavy pressure or anything like that," says Lutzer.