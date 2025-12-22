Kelowna News

On the Street: What is your favourite holiday movie?

Cindy White

Christmas is just a few days away.

As families gather together to celebrate the holiday season, Castanet took to the streets to ask people about their favourite Christmas movies.

“My favourite is Elf,” said Zoe, “I like that movie because it’s pretty funny and I grew up watching it with my dad and mom all the time.”

Her breakfast companion Phil picked Home Alone, and he wasn’t the only one.

Tourism Kelowna recently posted a couple of videos on Instagram highlighting some of the locations in the city featured in romantic holiday season movies filmed locally in recent years. You will see the Castanet building, along with the skating rink at Stuart Park and the downtown library branch.

The idea was the brainchild of Darby Svendsen, the social media & content lead for Tourism Kelowna.

“Throughout the year, it’s common to pass film crews at work or notice familiar streets transformed into festive winter scenes. Even in the height of summer, Kelowna can suddenly feel merry and bright, which naturally invites curiosity about what’s being filmed,” said Svendsen. “We turned that curiosity into a fun video series designed to spotlight the real Kelowna locations that have doubled as towns and cities from around the world.”

Svendsen hopes the videos will spark curiosity in visitors to search out some of the magical holiday locations.

If you have a story to share about a filming location near you or one of your favourite holiday movies, drop us a line at [email protected].