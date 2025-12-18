'Career criminal' asks for another chance after bringing loaded handgun to courthouse

Photo: Kelowna RCMP John Aronson

A long-time “career criminal” is “truly beyond any realistic prospect of rehabilitation,” a Crown prosecutor told the court Wednesday, despite the offender claiming yet again that he's ready to turn his life around.

John Aronson, 37, appeared in Kelowna court Wednesday for sentencing, after he was convicted last year of five charges for bringing a loaded handgun into the Kelowna courthouse on Aug. 31, 2023.

Aronson had attended the courthouse to meet with his probation officer, but police were there to arrest him on separate allegations. Upon his arrest, police found the loaded handgun and a switchblade in the man-purse he was carrying.

At trial, Aronson claimed the bag wasn't his, telling the court he must have accidentally grabbed a similar bag that belonged to someone else when he rushed to the courthouse that morning. He said he was “shocked” when police found the gun, switchblade, drugs and a wad of cash inside the bag.

But Justice Briana Hardwick rejected Aronson's excuse and convicted him on the five counts, including possessing a loaded handgun without authorization and possessing a firearm while prohibited.

The incident occurred just 7.5 weeks after he'd been released from custody, when he'd been sentenced to time served on a separate firearm conviction at the very same courthouse that he later brought the handgun to.

“There is no justifiable, lawful, understandable purpose but pure criminality that Mr. Aronson be carrying a loaded, chambered, safety-off, read-to-fire handgun into the courthouse,” Crown prosecutor Nick Lerfold told the court during sentencing submissions Wednesday.

'Empty promises'

In proposing a total sentence of seven years for Aronson during Wednesday's sentencing submissions, Lerfold pointed to Aronson's 24-year criminal history, telling Justice Briana Hardwick there is “truly little hope” that Aronson will make any rehabilitative changes.

Highlighting Aronson's past eight years in particular, Lerfold said Aronson has continued to rack up new charges almost as soon as he's been released from custody, with one high-profile incident coming on the very same day as his release.

“Given Mr. Aronson's last eight years of criminal offending, separation from society frankly looms large,” Lerfold said.

“We're cautioned about throwing around terms like 'career criminal,' but after this 24-year history and the last eight years of it, it's hard to avoid using terms like career criminal.”

Lerfold read out past statements Aronson has made to the court, in which he's told judges he's a changed man and is ready to turn his life around.

“We've heard the same thing over and over again from Mr. Aronson and in the wake of those comments we see serious offence after serious offence after serious offence,” Lerfold said. “Despite those promises he continues to put the public, the police and himself in danger of harm. Unfortunately the script is getting old Justice and the same empty promises are proving to be worthless.”

During a sentencing hearing in 2019, Aronson told Justice Andrew Tam: “I got control of my life and I'm sorry for what I did, you're not gonna see me back in here."

Just hours after he was released from custody after being sentenced to time served, he was found by police driving while prohibited, fled down Highway 97 in to West Kelowna, and collided head-on with a truck at 130 km/h.

At sentencing for that 2019 crash, Judge Clarke Burnett referenced the old adage: "Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me."

“If Mr. Aronson follows his usual pattern, again he's going to make a heartfelt plea to the court, tell you today that he's a changed man, tell you that he's ready to turn his life around,” Lerfold said Wednesday. “But each time he's broken that promise one after another.”

'A profound wake-up call'

Aronson did address Justice Hardwick during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, once again apologizing for his actions and telling the court that he's finally ready to change.

“The man I was up until now was not a man at all, but an irresponsible, dishonest, hurtful, drug-addicted, lazy boy on a path to nowhere,” Aronson said. “I can assure you wholeheartedly that this is no longer the person I am, or ever want to be again.

“This experience has honestly been a profound wake-up call, it's made me realize the importance of responsibility, respect for the law and personal accountability. I'm determined to never find myself in any situation like this again.

“I want to be a success story, not a failure. I'm not getting any younger, it's really now or never. I want to be someone that I can be proud of. I can tell you with all my heart and everything I am, I don't want to be a part of this life no more.”

Aronson acknowledged that it may be hard to believe him, given he's said similar things in the past.

"It may be hard to believe me but every word of that was sincere," he said.

He also spoke about an assault he suffered while in custody at Okanagan Correctional Centre this past spring, when another inmate attacked him and tried to slit his throat with a razor blade. He said he managed to fight off the attacker, but was cut across his face, from under his jaw to his hairline.

He said a few days later, three of the attacker's friends came into Aronson's cell while he was sleeping and beat him for close to five minutes. As a result, Aronson has been placed in a separate unit over concerns for his safety and is only able to get out of his cell for 2.5 hours per day.

'Not giving up'

In his submissions, Watt conceded Aronson has an “unenviable” criminal record, but said it's “clearly a product of the issues he faces” – namely his struggles with addiction.

Watt described Aronson's “tragic upbringing,” which included poverty and substance abuse. He was placed in the foster system at a young age, where he suffered abuse, Watt said, leading Aronson down a life of crime.

His mother, who is of Metis background, was a survivor of the residential school system, and Watt said Aronson's disconnection with his Indigenous heritage is the “objective of colonization, to strip these individuals of their cultural identity.”

“It's tragic,” he added.

Aronson has also experienced significant loss in his life, witnessing the death of his twin brother at just eight years old, followed by the death of his father to a drug overdose, the death of his mother in 2021 and the death of his little sister last year, who died from fentanyl-laced ecstasy.

Aronson said it “broke [his] heart” that he couldn't attend his sister's funeral because he was incarcerated.

While Lerfold told the court there is “truly little hope” for Aronson to turn his life around given the many chances the courts have given him, Watt said he's “not giving up on Mr. Aronson,” and at 37 years old, “the court, in my respectful submission, cannot give up on Mr. Aronson.”

“He's not at this stage where we just lock him up and throw away the key,” Watt said. “We want him to still have the motivation to change ... we want him to continue to work on himself.”

Lerfold responded by saying he's “not giving up on Mr. Aronson by sentencing him to an appropriate jail sentence,” and added that Aronson can “prove me wrong,” by abiding by conditions if he's granted parole and by staying on the straight and narrow once he completes his sentence.

Aronson has been behind bars since his arrest on the firearm charge in August 2023 and Watt is seeking a sentence of time served for Aronson, calling the Crown's proposed sentence of seven years “excessive and unreasonable.”

“He's not an evil, cold-blooded offender. He's an individual who has remorse and empathy. He's also an individual who has insight into his issues,” Watt said.

Aronson wants to enter a residential treatment facility upon his release, and Watt proposed that he could be placed under a three-year probation order to ensure the public is protected.

But Lerfold pointed to the fact that “being supervised and monitored in the community has done nothing to protect the community from Mr. Aronson's offending in the past,” given all of Aronson's offending over the past decade has occurred while he's been on probation or bail.

Lerfold also noted that Aronson has left residential treatment facilities on two occasions in the past, including in 2023 when he cut off his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and walked away from the Surrey facility. He was found passed out in a car in Peachland a few weeks later.

Time served 'not an option'

Justice Hardwick reserved her sentencing decision to the new year, but told Aronson that she will not be handing down a sentence of time served, as sought by the defence.

"That's not an option," she said.

Watt had previously asked if Justice Hardwick finds a time served sentence is not appropriate, that she sentence Aronson to a further sentence of less than two years, which would keep him at the Okanagan Correctional Centre and allow him to continue accessing rehabilitative programming there.

If Justice Hardwick agrees with the Crown's position, with enhanced credit for time served, Aronson will be left with a little more than three years and eight months left to serve. This would mean he'd instead serve the remainder of his sentence in a federal institution.