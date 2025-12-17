Police want to speak with man after stranger stabbing in Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Police want to speak to this man after a woman was stabbed on Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna on Dec. 2, 2025.

The Kelowna RCMP has released images of a person they want to speak to after a woman was stabbed while walking near the Capri Centre on Dec. 2.

The woman, 63, was attacked in the 1100 block of Sutherland Avenue.

Castanet spoke to her brother last week. He said his sister was walking westbound in the 1100 block of Sutherland Ave at the time. The suspect was walking eastbound. There was a confrontation, and the man stabbed her once in the torso. The suspect then ran across the road and further east on Sutherland Ave.

At first, the victim did not realize she had been stabbed, thinking the man had just punched her very hard. It wasn’t until she got to the bank that she noticed she was covered in blood.

The woman went around the corner to a social outreach centre and was put in a cab and sent her to Kelowna General Hospital.

Her brother said that when she got to the hospital, she was immediately prepped for surgery for potentially life-threatening injuries. She is now home recovering from those injuries.

The family put up posters near the scene of the stabbing asking for any possible witnesses to come forward, and to warn the public about what appeared to be a random stranger attack.

The brother was upset that the police didn’t do more immediately after the incident to find the perpetrator.

The two images released today by Kelowna RCMP show a man wearing a black puffer jacket over a light brown hoodie and baggy, black pants. He was also wearing a black toque and white and black runners. He may have been carrying a bag or backpack. Police are asking the public for assistance to identify the man.

“Investigators have obtained an image of a person who was seen in the vicinity at the time and investigators are wishing to speak with them or anyone else who would have been in the 1100-block of Sutherland Avenue,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

If you recognize the person police are looking for or have any information that could help identify them, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-72538.

Those wishing to stay anonymous may do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.