Kelowna police arrest 61 in shoplifting crackdown

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Police photo of recovered stolen goods.

Police in Kelowna made 61 arrests during a shoplifting crackdown last week.

Project Barcode took place Dec. 8 to 12 and saw officers work with loss prevention officers from several local retailers.

As a result of the 61 arrests, 46 criminal investigations were opened. The remaining files were sent to restorative justice programs. About $11,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered.

Of those arrested, five had outstanding arrest warrants for previously committed crimes and were held in custody to appear in court, said police in a news release.

The remaining individuals were released with future court appearance dates and on conditions not to attend the victim businesses.

This is the third run of Project Barcode in Kelowna, which launched in 2024.

“For this most recent Project Barcode, BC Prosecution Service has assigned a dedicated Crown Counsel to the project, making the project a truly collaborative effort,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

“These results are only possible through collaboration with local businesses and loss prevention officers, and we will continue conducting targeted initiatives to address persistent shoplifting and support our community.”

The Kelowna RCMP says they also have the “Recurrent Offender Crime Team,” which targets repeat shoplifters. The three-officer team have recommended 173 charges to prosecutors this year.