Kelowna News

City Reminds Residents to properly dispose of fats, oils and grease during the holiday season

Avoid holiday drain backups

Photo: Contributed Holiday grease can clog pipes city of Kelowna says

City officials are reminding residents to properly dispose of fats, oils and grease this holiday season to help keep household plumbing and the community’s wastewater system flowing smoothly.

Cooking fats and grease poured down sinks are the leading cause of sewer blockages and backups in the city. These materials can solidify in pipes, damage home plumbing and create significant problems in the City’s wastewater collection system by clogging pipes and sticking to equipment in sewer lift stations.

Residents are encouraged to keep fats, oils and grease out of sinks and drains year-round. Instead, allow cooking grease to cool, pour it into a sealable container with a lid and dispose of it in the garbage once full.

Using a strainer or basket in sinks can also help prevent food scraps and other solids from entering pipes.

To support proper disposal, free biodegradable grease disposal cups are available for pick-up in the City Hall lobby at 1435 Water Street during operating hours through the first week of January.