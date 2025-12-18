Gas prices in the Southern Interior drop to levels not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: The Canadian Press A car is fuelled up at a gas station in Vancouver, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Gasoline prices in the Southern Interior have dropped to levels we haven’t seen since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Kelowna, the average gas price dipped to 119.9 cents on Wednesday night, according to gasbuddy.com.

That is down about 16 cents per litre from a week ago and 35 cents less than a year ago, said Matt McClain with Gas Buddy.

He said it has been several years since prices have dropped this low.

“The last time something like this happened was back during the COVID shutdown, 2020/2021, somewhere in that general vicinity is when we were seeing prices this cheap," he said. "And I’m going to be honest with you, we’re expecting prices to continue falling from here, at least over the next few weeks.”

Canadian industry analyst Roger McKnight with En-Pro International, said the last time he could find prices near the $1.20 a litre mark was in April 2021.

The elimination of carbon taxes in Canada is one reason, but the bigger factor affecting prices across North America is increased production by OPEC+.

“They’ve been ramping up additional oil production, which is driving the pressure point of prices for oil downward, and then we also have geopolitical things,” said McClain.

McKnight believes the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries is trying to win back North American market share from U.S. shale producers.

“That’s putting more oil on the market that doesn’t really need it right now, so prices are going to continue to fall,” he said. “The Saudis, OPEC, can be quite vicious when they want to go after market share, and the people that are going to pay for it will be the U.S. shale oil industry, which will not please President Trump one little bit.”

McClain points to the possibility of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as another geopolitical factor pushing prices lower, but analysts are watching the rising tensions between the Trump administration and Venezuela.

“That has created a tiny bit of jitteriness in the price point of oil. We’re monitoring that carefully, but for overall, we are still expecting a downward trend in prices in the coming weeks," he said.

McKnight adds that refineries in the United States are currently operating at 95 per cent capacity. He doesn’t see prices going up significantly anytime soon.

“We only have 13 refineries in Canada,” said McKnight. “Prices in Canada aren’t made in Canada. They follow what happens in the States."

“So, if refineries are running fine in the States, then prices will stay flat to lower, and that will be translated into the cross-border pricing in Canada."