Several flights diverted to Kelowna due to winter storm in Calgary

Photo: Madison Reeve Passengers line up to go through security at Kelowna International Airport in December 2024.

Kelowna International Airport is dealing with a lot more passengers than expected today.

Six flights have landed at YLW that were not originally destined for the Okanagan. They were diverted from Calgary International Airport, which was shut down earlier today due to whiteout conditions.

YLW CEO Sam Samaddar said most of the diverted flights were WestJet planes.

‘They were predominantly jet aircraft. There were some Q400s as well. We had flights out of places like Atlanta, for example, that landed here. They were destined for Calgary. Phoenix was another one that was destined for Calgary that ended up here,” he said.

Those passengers were still in Kelowna as of 2 p.m.

“They’ve either been on board the aircraft or in our departure room,” said Samaddar, who acknowledged that the departure area was quite crowded.

The storm battering Alberta had a snowball effect on several department flights from Kelowna, which were delayed. Calgary’s airport has now reopened, but there is a big backlog to deal with.

“What we’re projecting for Kelowna is about an hour and a half delays before we’re able to start getting flights, or launching flights into Calgary,” said Samaddar.

Samaddar also said there were a couple of cancellations this morning for arrivals to YLW because of wind shear in Kelowna. The Central Okanagan was one of several parts of the Southern Interior under a wind warning earlier today.

Samaddar hopes things settle down as we head into the Christmas week. “It’s busy handling our own flights, let alone handling flights that are destined for other airports,” he said.