On-demand transit service expanding to Kelowna’s Lower Mission

Photo: BC Transit BC Transit is expanding OnDemand service to Kelowna's Lower Mission.

Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood is getting on-demand transit.

BC Transit announced that starting January 4, 2026, a hybrid transit system will service Lower Mission, offering both regular routes (5 Gordon and new route 16 Mission) and OnDemand service where riders request transit pickup through the BCT OnDemand app (download links are here).

OnDemand transit is booked in real time, allowing riders to request a trip when they need it rather than prebooking in advance. People will be able to get direct rides to places like Sarsons Beach, the H2O centre and the Mission Rec Transit Exchange.

In mid-January, when booking a ride, the BCT OnDemand app will add a new feature that will determine the fastest option available and direct riders to either a nearby virtual OnDemand pickup point or bus stop where customers can catch the regularly scheduled bus.

BC Transit said OnDemand transit will also continue in the Crawford area, where it has operated since April 2024.

“Ridership has doubled as more residents take advantage of a service that fits their schedules – saving time and making travel easier and more convenient,” said BC Transit.

The service is a partnership between technology provider Via, the Province of British Columbia, City of Kelowna, BC Transit and Kelowna Regional Transit operator Transdev.