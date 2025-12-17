Controversial comedian Ben Bankas to perform first-ever arena show in Kelowna

Photo: Ben Bankas Ben Bankas will perform in Kelowna next year.

A controversial comedian will perform his first-ever arena show in Kelowna next year.

Ben Bankas is bringing his ‘Said What I Said’ tour to Prospera Place on March 19.

“Don’t miss a night of fearless, no-filter comedy that everyone will be talking about,” said Prospera Place on X.

Bankas, a Canadian living in Texas, has grown rapidly in popularity for his jokes about subjects that most comedians avoid.

That brand of humour has proven too much for some communities.

In recent weeks Bankas has had dates cancelled by theatres in Thunder Bay, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Local First Nations took issue with Bankas jokes about residential schools, reported SooToday.

Tickets for the Kelowna show go on sale Thursday.